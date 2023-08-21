Man (80s) dies after road incident involving articulated truck in Co Tipperary last week

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his early 80s died on Sunday after being hit by an articulated truck in Thurles, Co Tipperary, last week.

The pedestrian was taken to Limerick University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, where he has since died.

The incident took place at Liberty Square, Thurles, at approximately 2.45pm on Tuesday, August 15th.

The road was closed and the scene was examined by the Garda forensic collision investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.