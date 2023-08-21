Four people falsely imprisoned during aggravated burglary in Dublin

The men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will on Monday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 70s was hospitalised after being assaulted during an aggravated burglary, during which four people were falsely imprisoned in Monkstown, in Co Dublin, on Monday morning.

At about 8.15pm, a number of men dressed as workers knocked on the door of a house on Carrickbrennan Lawn.

The men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will.

One man (70s) was transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted during the incident.

The men took a number of items during the burglary and left the scene on foot in the direction of Monkstown village.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who were in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning between 7.30am and 9am who may have video or dashcam footage is also asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.