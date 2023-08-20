Man stabbed in early morning attack on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing attack on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Sunday morning in which a man was wounded several times.

The victim has been taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment while a suspect has been arrested by gardaí from Pearse Street station.

It appears gardaí were alerted to the incident on Grafton Street immediately after occurred at around 9am on Sunday, with a number of uniform gardaí rushing to the scene and the suspect arrested in the area. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

“Upon receiving report of this incident Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man aged in his 30s,” the Garda said in reply to queries. ”He was taken to a Garda Station in Dublin city centre where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Another man aged in his 30s was taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.”

The Garda said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The attack comes at a time of heightened concern around violence in the city, including a number of high profile incidents in which foreign tourists were targeted.

While Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has made available a top-up budget of €10 million for Garda overtime in Dublin to year end, the latest attack looks set to add to concerns around safety in the city.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal Louise O’Reilly described the stabbing on Grafton Street as “deeply disturbing” and said anyone with any information about the attack must bring it forward to gardaí immediately.

“Everyone should be entitled to be safe in our nation’s capital, be they Dubliners, workers or tourists. However it’s clear that there are serious issues with crime in the city that must be tackled by government,” she said.

“During their time in office, Fine Gael have failed to invest in, adequately fund and show leadership for the gardaí. As a result, there aren’t enough guards on our streets, they don’t have the resources they need and they feel overstretched and under-supported. It isn’t good enough.

“Sinn Féin have outlined our proposals to keep communities safe by putting guards back on our streets with the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. Minister McEntee must act and implement our proposals urgently, to finally get to grips with the issue of crime in Dublin.”