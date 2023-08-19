Missing pages of PSNI notebook contained details of 42 officers and staff, say police

Latest incident follows huge data breach at the PSNI, with the personal details of more than 10,000 officers and staff mistakenly published online. Photograph: EPA

Missing sections of a PSNI notebook that fell from a moving car contained details of 42 officers and staff, police have confirmed.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said those affected had been made aware.

The incident occurred on a stretch of the M2 motorway in north Belfast on Thursday when a laptop and a notebook fell from a police car.

It came just a week after the PSNI confirmed a huge data breach after the personal details of more than 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly published online.

READ MORE

Mr Todd said: “Police are continuing to investigate the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook.

“It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on Thursday, August 17th around 4.15pm.

“The laptop was immediately deactivated and has since been recovered.”

He said a significant amount of the notebook had since been recovered but that some sections remained outstanding.

“This afternoon it was confirmed that some of the outstanding pages, which contained details of some officers and staff, have not yet been recovered.

“We have contacted those involved to make them aware.

[ Man arrested in Armagh over major PSNI data breach ]

“Forty-two officers and staff have been specifically identified as being affected and directly contacted last night by line managers and senior management.

“In addition, the entire branch affected has been informed about the circumstances of the incident.”

Last week the force was rocked by a huge data leak after it revealed the document had mistakenly been shared online in response to a freedom of information request.

[ In Northern Ireland everyone still knows where you live ]

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

On Monday PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he believed the information was in the hands of dissident republicans.

It followed the posting of documents from the leak on a wall near a Sinn Féin office in Belfast.

Many officers have expressed concern for their safety. .

The policing board, which has oversight of the PSNI, is to hold a follow-up meeting on Tuesday to receive an update on the data leak and to consider further actions necessary. – PA