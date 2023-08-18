New initiative by Irish Prison Service aims to combat opioid overdoses

The initiative’s aim is to equip people with the knowledge and access to naloxone upon release from prison. Photograph: Laura Hutton

The Irish Prison Service have begun a new initiative aimed at combating opioid overdoses and increasing the use of naloxone.

The project focuses on raising awareness among prisoners alongside their families and friends about the key risk factors leading to opioid overdoses, and on the promotion of naloxone, a drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The initiative’s aim is to equip people with the knowledge and access to naloxone upon release from prison, and to provide information on where to obtain it in the community.

“We are delighted to partner with the HSE and the Irish Red Cross on this life-saving initiative,” director general of the IPS, Caron McCaffrey said. “Not only are we raising awareness inside our Prisons but we are helping to raise public awareness about how they can help save a life.”

READ MORE

About 70 per cent of people in prison have addiction issues, said the IPS.

There were 409 drug-related deaths due to drug-related poisonings in Ireland in 2020, and studies have demonstrated that the risk of death from drug overdose within the first two weeks after release from prison can be as much as 12 times higher compared to the general population.

Naloxone banners have been displayed at the visitors entrance to each prison in the hope of raising awareness by directing visitors to demonstration videos on drugs.ie via QR code.

The videos are intended to help friends and family members to know how to recognise and respond to an overdose, including how to administer naloxone while awaiting medical care to arrive.

Prof Eamon Keenan, national clinical lead of the HSE Addiction Services said that the increased risk of death from overdose in the first weeks after prison release is well documented.

“The HSE very much welcomes the Irish Prison Service commencement of the provision of intranasal naloxone on release to people with a history of opioid use which may prevent fatalities in the event of an overdose,” Prof Keenan said.

The Irish Red Cross also produced two educational videos as part of the initiative, to be broadcast on the in-cell Prison TV channel.

One video recreates an overdose scenario in prison, where a prison recognises the signs of an overdose, alerting prison staff to save their friend’s life, including administering naloxone.

The other provides information on recognising an overdose and instructs viewers on how to respond, emphasising the crucial role naloxone plays. It also highlights the accessibility of naloxone upon release from prison or within the community.

The videos are designed to increase prisoner awareness and empower them to respond effectively in overdose situations.