Gardaí investigating latest violent attack in Dublin city centre

The attack comes amid other violent incidents in the inner city in recent weeks, including on Talbot St.

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an attack on a man on Talbot St in the north inner city which left the victim with injuries that required medical treatment in hospital. While the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was expected to make a full recovery, the attack comes amid other violent incidents in the inner city in recent weeks, including on Talbot St.

The latest assault, which was being investigated by gardaí from Store St station, occurred at about 7.30pm on Wednesday. Gardaí said a man in his early 30s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“A technical examination of the scene was conducted and an investigation is continuing at Store Street Garda station. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward,” a Garda statement added.

The incident is the latest in a series of high profile attacks in Dublin city that prompted Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to make available additional funding of €10 million for Garda overtime in the city to year end. That funding was currently being used to fund additional overtime in a bid to create a policing surge in Dublin pending growth in the size of the Garda force.

While Garda numbers were at a record high of 14,750 in March, 2020, they have fallen to just below 14,000 in recent months as the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, was closed during the pandemic. Both the Government and Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, have said as full recruitment has recommenced, Garda numbers would soon stabilise and then begin to increase again.

However, both the Garda and Government remain under pressure about perceptions of increased violence in central Dublin, with concern for public safety fuelled by recent high profile attacks, especially on visitors to the city.

American tourist, Stephen Termini (57), was assaulted on Talbot St, suffering significant head injuries. He remains in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, a month after that attack. A number of teenage boys have been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged group attack and are still before the courts.

In Temple Bar, in Dublin’s south inner city, a number of UK tourists were injured in a street attack, also alleged carried out by a number of young male assailants, last Friday night.

The three victims, aged in their 20s, were taken to St James’s Hospital after being attacked at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin at about 10.05pm. The Garda inquiry into the incident was continuing, with one 17-year-boy already arrested and charged, while other suspects were still under investigation.

In June, Ukrainian actor, Oleksandr Hrekov (23), was violently attacked while in Dublin to appear in The Abbey Theatre. He was targeted by a gang, at nearby Eden Quay, and left with serious facial injuries. It appears he was wounded in the face with a broken glass, and bitten, by a group who attacked him while trying to steal his cigarettes.