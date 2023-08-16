Garda investigation after man (40s) found dead in Co Offaly

A Garda spokesman said the scene in Meadown Close, Tullamore was being preserved to allow for a technical examination

The body of a man in his 40s has been discovered in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Gardaí said they were investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery, which was made at about 1.30pm on Wednesday in the Meadow Close area of the town.

The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem is to be arranged, a Garda spokesman said.

The results of the postmortem would determine the course of the investigation, he added.

The scene where the body was found was being preserved on Wednesday evening to allow it to undergo a technical examination.