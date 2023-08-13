Teenager arrested over assault of three British tourists in Temple Bar

The scene outside Fownes Street Upper in Dublin's Temple Bar where three tourists were assaulted on Friday night. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

A teenager has been arrested following the assault of three British tourists in Temple Bar on Friday night.

The three tourists, all aged in their 20s, were taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for injuries after being attacked at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin at about 10pm on Friday.

A teenager was arrested in connection with assault and robbery of the tourists. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin city centre under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Fownes Street Upper is at the site of the Central Bank plaza and is mostly comprised of vintage clothes shops, which would have been closed at the time of the assault.

All three men have since been released from hospital and gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

Following the incident, there was a visible Garda presence in the area on Saturday afternoon with several officers on patrol.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly described the attack as “deeply shocking and totally unacceptable”.

“Dubliners, those who call this city home, tourists and Gardaí, all deserve to be safe in our capital city,” Ms O’Reilly said. She called on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to increase Garda capacity, adding that “a sticking-plaster approach to policing our capital city will not cut it”.

Gerald Byrne, the manager of the 420 Boxed In vape and mobile phone shop, said the assaults did not surprise him.

“There is always mischief and there is always something happening here,” Mr Byrne said. “We should have a team of security walking around here removing people that should not be in here.”