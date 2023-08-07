‘Barbaric abuse’: Reward offered for information about dogs found dead in Co Tyrone lake

The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) urged anyone with information about the deaths of the German Shepherd dogs to come forward. Photograph: iStock

A reward has been offered for information after two dogs were found dead in a lake in Co Tyrone.

The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said the two German Shepherd dogs were tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell in a lough near Aughnacloy on Friday.

The animal welfare charity is appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward immediately and alert police.

A £1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a successful conviction/convictions in what USPCA chief executive Nora Smith described a “horrific sickening case of animal cruelty”.

READ MORE

“We are appalled to see such barbaric abuse,” she said. “We cannot comprehend the motives of anyone who can carry out such brutal attacks against vulnerable animals like this.

“Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of the many challenges we are facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland. We are encouraging anyone with information that may assist the PSNI in their investigation to contact them on the 101 number.”

The PSNI said it received a report about the incident at a lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy. Postmortems are to carried out on the dogs and the force has been in touch with the local dog warden.

“Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday August 4th,” a spokesperson said. “The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 or a report can be submitted online through the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. - PA