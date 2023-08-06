Man shot in legs by ‘a number of masked men’ in north Belfast, police say

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot in the legs in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot in the legs in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

The PSNI was alerted to the shooting in the Cranbrook Gardens area, which was allegedly carried out by “a number of masked men”, shortly after 1.50am.

“Police attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” said Det Sgt Alexander

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a stable condition at this time.”

Condmening the shooting incident, Det Sgt Alexander said it was “a clear violation of the victim’s human rights”.

“Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence,” he said. “There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

He appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist the investigation, to contact the PSNI quoting reference number 231 or to anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.