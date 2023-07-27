Drugs worth €700,000 and semi-automatic pistol seized in Garda raid

The seizure in Meath was made during the course of a search conducted as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí have seized about €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with a suspected firearm with ammunition following a raid in Co Meath on Wednesday evening.

The seizure was made during the course of a search conducted as part of Operation Tara, which targets the sale and supply of drugs.

The search, which was conducted by gardaí from the Meath divisional drugs unit with assistance from the Trim and Navan detective units, took place at a premises in the Summerhill area at about 5.30pm.

During the course of the search, approximately €600,000 of suspected cannabis was seized along with about €100,000 of suspected cocaine.

A suspected semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The seized drugs and the firearm will now be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda ballistics unit respectively.