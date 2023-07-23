Man who threatened staff at Dublin business with axe during attempted robbery charged by gardaí

North Frederick Street, where the attempted robbery occurred, connects Dorset Street to Parnell Square in Dublin's north inner city.

A man (30s) who threatened staff with an axe and knife as he attempted to rob a business premises in Dublin city centre on Saturday is due to appear in Court on Monday after being charged by gardaí.

Gardaí arrested and charged the man following the attempted robbery of a business premises on North Frederick Street in Dublin 1 on Saturday afternoon.

At 1.30pm, the man in his 30s, threatened staff and then fled the scene along North Frederick Street in the city centre. The man was arrested a short time later and the weapons used in the attempted robbery were seized. He was brought to a Dublin-based Garda station for questioning by officers.

In a statement gardaí said: “At approximately 1.30pm, a male entered the premises on Frederick Street North, armed with what is believed to be a knife and axe, and threatened members of staff. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

“Gardaí were notified of the incident and a managed search operation was conducted; the suspected offender was located a short time later. The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating Gardaí.”

The statement added that the man was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning at 10.30am.