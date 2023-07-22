Crime & Law

Man (20s) in custody in connection with possession of fake gun on train

Gardaí responded to incident on train near Templemore Train Station in Tipperary on Friday evening

A man was observed with what initially appeared to be a gun on a train bound for Cork on Friday evening. Photograph: Irish Rail

Olivia Kelleher
Sat Jul 22 2023 - 12:20

A man (20s) is in custody at a Garda station in Co Tipperary after he was found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm on a train bound for Cork

Gardaí were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore Train Station in Tipperary at 6.50pm on Friday.

The Garda Press Office said reports suggested that a male had been observed on the train with a firearm. “Local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by a Regional Armed Support Unit. A male was identified on the train. He was searched by Gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination.”

A man remains in garda custody for questioning in connection with the incident. He is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. Investigations are ongoing.

