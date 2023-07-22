Fundraising in Cork for repatriation of Indian mother who suffered a violent death

Deepa Dinamani, who was found dead at her home in Cardinal Court in Wilton on the south side of Cork city on July 14th. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Fundraising efforts are under way to pay for the repatriation of an Indian mother of one who suffered a violent death at a house in Cork city earlier this month, just three months after she had made Ireland her home.

Members of the Indian community in Cork have raised over €8,000 in less than 24 hours as they bid to send the remains of Deepa Dinamani (38) back to her native Kerala in southern India for burial. Deepa Dinamani (38) was found dead at her home in Cardinal Court in Wilton on the south side of Cork city on July 14th last. Regin Parithapara Rajan (41), the husband of the deceased, was charged with her murder two days later at a special sitting of Cork District Court.

Fortunately the five-year-old son of Ms Dinamani was not at home when his mother died. Cork Pravasi Malayali, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Coinns Cork (Cork Indian nurses) are among those attempting to raise funds to assist the family of the deceased.

On a donation page on idonate.ie they say that Ms Dinamani, who was a chartered accountant, travelled to Ireland for a livelihood and to support her son.

“The Indian community in Cork has joined hands to support the late Ms Deepa’s family in the repatriation of the son and the deceased. As a community it is our utmost priority to send both of them together safely to India. Considering the son’s welfare it is important that he is sent back to his family in India. His caring grandparents, uncle and the extended family are eagerly awaiting his safe return to the country.

“The mental wellbeing of the son is of utmost concern. His bonding with his grandparents has to be ensured as soon as possible and it is the utmost priority.”

They say that Ms Dinamani, being a Hindu, would have wished her son to perform the last rites as per their religion in her home country.

The three groups, along with the Cork Indian community and the Irish Malayalee, are fundraising to pay for the return of the son to his family back in India. “And to lawfully perform the last rites of his mother and also for his future.”

They also want to pay for the repatriation of Ms Dinamani and costs associated with the brother of the deceased travelling to Ireland from India.

Meanwhile, a candle-lit vigil was held outside the home of Ms Dinamani in Wilton last Sunday night. Some 150 people placed flowers in front of a framed picture of Ms Dinamani, which was positioned on the doorstep of her home.

Ms Dinamani had worked in a Cork firm since April. In a statement Alter Domus, where Deepa had been employed as a senior funds manager, said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the events that took place in Cork on July 14th. “We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time.”

The alarm was raised when Ms Dinamani failed to collect her son from the house of a friend after a summer camp. The friend went to the house where Deepa lived. The emergency services were subsequently called, and Ms Dinamani was pronounced dead at the scene. A technical examination was carried out at the scene and the property was sealed off.

Regin Parithapara Rajan appeared at Cork District Court last Sunday charged with the murder of Ms Dinamani at their home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork, on July 14th last. On Thursday at Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher further remanded Mr Rajan in custody until July 31st for DPP directions in the case.

Donations can be made to the repatriation fund at https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/repatriation