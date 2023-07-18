Three arrested as part of garda investigation into spate of burglaries and car thefts

Gardaí said those arrested are believed to be members of an organised crime gang.

Three men have been arrested in Dublin as part of a garda investigation into a spate of burglaries and car thefts across the country.

A search operation was carried out on Tuesday morning which led to the arrests of the three who are believed to be members of an organised crime gang.

The gang is suspected of being behind a string of thefts of vehicles in the east and north west over recent weeks

The men, two in their 30s and one in his late teens, are being detained at a Dublin Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A vehicle was also seized by gardaí and will be subject to forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.