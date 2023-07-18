Man charged following cannabis seizure in New Ross on Sunday

Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and located three large sports bags containing cannabis.

A man in his 30s has been charged following the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,000 in Co Wexford on Sunday.

He is due to appear before Wexford District Court on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí found the cannabis herb in a vehicle after coming upon a single vehicle crash while conducting mobile patrols in New Ross, Co Wexford.

After talking to the uninjured driver, gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and located three large sports bags containing cannabis. The driver was subsequently arrested.