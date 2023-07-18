Cars, cash and watches seized by CAB in operation targeting drugs gang

A Skoda Superb s-line was among the items seized following searches in west Dublin by the Criminal Assets Bureau. Photograph: CAB

Cars, Rolex watches and more than €18,000 was seized or frozen following searches in west Dublin by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

CAB said the operation on Tuesday morning targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking and represented “a significant development in this ongoing investigation”.

The operation involved the search of four residential dwellings.

Personnel from the CAB were assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, Q District Drugs Unit, Crime Task Force Dublin Castle and the Customs Dog Unit.

The items seized included two cars, a VW Golf GTI and Skoda Superb s-line.

Four gents Rolex watches and some €7,500 cash, comprising Euro and Sterling notes, were also seized.

More than €11,000 was also frozen in financial accounts, the Bureau said in a statement.