Man arrested in connection with discovery of body in Donegal

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a reported missing person, whose body was later recovered, on June 27th. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body off cliffs at Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal on July 4th.

The body of the man in his 60s was found following an extensive search of the area for a number of previous days.

GardaÍ arrested a man at a Letterkenny address early on Thursday morning. The man, in his 30s, was taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station for questioning.

The suspect is understood to be one of two people who were previously arrested, but realised without charge, in connection with the alleged incident.

The victim is believed to be Robert Wilkin, aged in his mid-60s and from Northern Ireland, who had been reported missing.

The identification of the remains taken from the sea became protracted because Mr Wilkin led a transient lifestyle and had very few living relatives.

Gardaí believe he was assaulted and died during an attack before his remains were dumped in the sea off the Sliabh Liag cliffs.

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had been assisting the Garda in investigating the incident.

It is understood that Mr Wilkin’s remains were released from Letterkenny University Hospital to his family on Wednesday.