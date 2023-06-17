Designer clothing, handbags, watches and €15,740 cash seized in multi-agency search

Louis Vuitton handbags seized as part of the search at Stockhole Lane in Co Dublin on Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochana

Watches, designer clothing, and handbags - along with €15,740 in cash, a camper van and a low-loader truck - have been seized in Dublin following a multi-agency search operation targeting serious crime.

The search was carried out on Friday at Stockhole Lane in Co Dublin.

The camper van seized by gardaí as part of the search in Stockhole Lane

The search was conducted by gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team and regular units from Ballymun. Personnel from Fingal County Council and Dublin City Council and waste enforcement officers were also present.

A man in his late 30s was arrested for obstructing the operation. He has since been released from custody. He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on July 7th.