Murder investigation opened after woman found dead in Dublin house

Gardaí are working on a definite line of inquiry and have arrested a man in his 50s for questioning. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in north Dublin have begun a murder investigation after the violent death of a woman in a house in Raheny.

Her body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí are working on a definite line of inquiry and have arrested a man in his 50s for questioning. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene was sealed off immediately after gardaí arrived there and the woman’s remains left in situ.

READ MORE

The victim’s body was due to be examined at the scene by a pathologist on Thursday morning.

“A scene is currently held and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct an examination,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a brief statement. “The body of the deceased remains at the scene. The office of the State Pathologist will be notified.”

The man being detained was being questioned on suspicion of murder and was being interviewed by gardaí at a north Dublin Garda station. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

More to follow...