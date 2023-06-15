Conor McGregor denies allegation he sexually assaulted woman at NBA game

Conor McGregor on court during a timeout at the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center last Friday in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

A representative for Conor McGregor has denied allegations the mixed martial arts star sexually assaulted a woman at an NBA game last week.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell says in a letter obtained by the TMZ news organisation that her client was attending the game in Miami when she was separated from her friend by security staff and taken into a bathroom.

The woman alleges McGregor was waiting inside the bathroom, where she claimed the sexual assault took place. She says she elbowed McGregor and escaped. She is seeking a settlement from McGregor, as well as the NBA and Miami Heat, who hosted the game. The woman claims Heat security staff helped separate her from her friend.

A representative for McGregor told The Irish Times that the “allegations are false” and “Mr McGregor will not be intimidated”.

In a statement, Miami Heat said: “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

McGregor was a guest at the game and was involved in an on-court skit in which he staged a mock fight with the Heat mascot. However, the person inside the mascot suit needed medical attention after taking two punches from McGregor.

The 34-year-old McGregor is the biggest star in UFC, mixed martial arts’ largest promotion but has not fought since 2021.

“The organisation is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident,” said UFC in a statement. “UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

The NBA has yet to comment on the matter.

Additional reporting - Guardian