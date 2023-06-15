Belfast man pleads guilty to harassing mother of dead schoolboy Noah Donohoe

Fiona Donohoe, the mother of Noah Donohoe, has been pressing for answers to the circumstances surrounding her son’s disappearance. Photograph: PA

A Belfast man has pleaded guilty to harassing the mother of Noah Donohoe, a 14-year-old whose body was discovered in a storm drain on June 27th, 2020, six days after he had been reported missing.

William Logue Millar (44) was due to contest the charge of pursuing a six-month campaign against Fiona Donohoe. But he has now entered a guilty plea and been convicted, the Courts Service confirmed today.

A further charge against him of persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network was withdrawn.

Millar, of Northwood Parade, will be sentenced later this year.

Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing. Photograph: PA

Ms Donohoe has been pressing for answers to the circumstances surrounding her son’s disappearance while riding his bicycle to meet friends across the city.

Millar was accused of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of her, and persistently using a communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The alleged offences were committed between June 19th and December 11th, 2021.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court previously heard that Millar denied both charges and intended to contest the case against him.

In an unexpected development, however, a guilty plea has been recorded to the count of harassment.

With the case adjourned for pre-sentence reports, Millar has been remanded on continuing bail.