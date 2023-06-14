Man arrested after throat slash assault in Cork City

Gardai in a patrol car came upon a man bleeding profusely with a slash injury to his throat at the junction of St Augustine Street and the Grand Parade at around 7.45pm. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man for questioning following a serious assault in the city this evening which has left another man fighting for his life in hospital.

Gardaí in a patrol car came upon a man bleeding profusely with a slash injury to his throat at the junction of St Augustine Street and the Grand Parade at around 7.45pm.

The emergency services were alerted and the man was treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before he was rushed to Cork University Hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

It’s understood that the man, who is Irish, is in a critical condition after suffering a serious injury to his throat after having been slashed with a sharp object in an altercation with another man.

Gardaí cordoned off the area and garda scenes of crime investigators have begun an examination while officers also began examining footage from CCTV cameras which cover Cork city centre.

Gardaí later arrested a man nearby for public order and he is being held at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai hold suspects for up to 24 hours.