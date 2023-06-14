Gardaí believe homeless man stabbed in Ongar after earlier altercation on street

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Main Street in Ongar on Tuesday night

Gardaí believe a man stabbed to death in Ongar, west Dublin on Tuesday evening was homeless and targeted by another man outside shops after an earlier altercation in the area.

The victim was conscious for a period after being attacked before slumping to the ground and becoming unresponsive. The emergency services were called immediately and the victim, who was in his 40s, was treated on the street by paramedics.

He was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead a short time later. A murder investigation was then commenced by gardaí.

The attack occurred on Main Street in Ongar at about 7pm and it is understood the attacker ran from the scene down a nearby laneway. While no arrests had been made by Wednesday morning by investigating gardaí from Blanchardstown, there were a number of witnesses at the scene and the area was also covered by CCTV from nearby businesses.

READ MORE

Gardaí urged people not to share footage of the aftermath of the attack, which show local people going to the victim’s aid before paramedics arrived. It has been circulating on social media.

It is understood a number of bystanders who saw the stabbing were also present minutes earlier when a confrontation believed to have preceded the fatal attack took place.

Evidence gathering

The area where the murder occurred was sealed off immediately gardaí and was secured overnight. It was being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Wednesday morning as part of the evidence gathering phase of the inquiry.

Gardaí have also spoken to some of the witnesses who were at the scene and more substantive statements are expected to be taken on Wednesday.

“An altercation occurred between two men on Main Street, Ongar and one man, aged in his 40s was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he has been pronounced dead,” said a statement from Garda headquarters.

“The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. A postmortem will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist in due course.”

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Blanchardstown station under a senior investigating officer.

The deceased man has been identified and is believed to be Irish. His family has been contacted and informed of his death, with a Garda family liaison officer appointed to assist them

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street in Ongar between 6.30pm and 7pm, those who may have been recording video footage, including dashcam from passing vehicles, are also asked to make that footage available to gardaí at Blanchardstown.

More to follow...