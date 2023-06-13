Police investigating murder of Chloe Mitchell call on people to stop sharing videos

Chloe Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

Police investigating the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell have appealed for people to stop sharing graphic videos on social media.

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team said they were aware of graphic videos and texts currently circulating on social media platforms that contain inaccurate information.

A PSNI spokesperson said this content was distressing to Ms Mitchell’s family and that public discussion over where her body was found should not continue.

“I am aware of graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms and would appeal to people not to share or comment on these, as not only do they contain many inaccuracies, they are also causing significant distress to Chloe’s family and friends,” the spokesperson said.

“I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations.

“We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe’s family.”

Vigils will take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday in tribute to Ms Mitchell.

A huge search operation was launched after the 21-year-old, from Co Antrim, went missing on June 3rd.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were discovered in Ballymena.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell’s murder while a second man was charged with assisting an offender.

A vigil in Belfast has been organised at City Hall at 5.30pm on Wednesday. – PA