Issue of criminals speeding wrong way down Irish roads must be addressed, GRA says

Criminals are thought to be taking advantage of a perceived weakness in the system that prevents gardaí engaging in pursuits in potentially dangerous circumstances.

Garda management and Government must address a rise in cases of criminals speeding the wrong way down Irish roads following the injury of two officers on Sunday night, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said.

Both members have been released from hospital but remain unfit for duty.

It comes following concerns such wrong-way escape attempts have increased recently because criminals believe they cannot be pursued in highly dangerous situations.

A GRA spokesman said Sunday’s head-on collision, which made the garda involved “fear for their lives”, was another demonstration of a “level of attack” facing its members.

At about 9pm, the stolen vehicle being driven in the Cabra area of Dublin went the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

According to the GRA, it was subsequently picked up on the M50 and followed to the Finglas junction, where it collided with a civilian car.

It then sped toward Ashbourne and into the Pillo Hotel car park where it rammed two patrol cars in an effort to evade capture. The two gardaí involved were brought to hospital for treatment.

The pursuit then continued to Slane, Co Meath, lasting almost an hour in total before four juveniles were arrested and later released without charge.

Mark Ferris, GRA representative for the Dublin Metropolitan Region West, said the organisation condemned such reckless driving incidents that lead to others being injured.

“Our thoughts today are with anyone that was injured and in particular our colleagues who have been hospitalised for their bravery and dedication while protecting the public they are sworn to serve,” he said.

“It is time garda management and the Government got together as a matter of urgency to address this recent escalation in such offences as we fear that it will result in further injuries and loss of life.”

The GRA has said the incident “again shows the level of attack our members are facing while preforming their duties”.

“Those that continue to flagrantly violate the safety of our members and indeed the public at large must not be allowed hide behind a criminal justice system that would appear to be failing. Incidents like these have a knock-on effect in retaining serving officers and recruiting new members.”

Concerns from gardaí have already emerged that joyriders and burglary gangs are increasingly driving the wrong way down motorways in the knowledge gardaí are unable to pursue them.

Numerous such incidents have been noted since last month and in most cases the suspects have managed to get away.

Officers believe many have been emboldened by the news that a Garda is to face criminal charges for his role in a 2021 pursuit on the N7 in Dublin.

That chase ended with the death of three burglars when they hit a truck while driving on the wrong side of the road.

The GRA has recently labelled subsequent pursuits as copycats, with criminals taking advantage of a perceived weakness in the system that prevents gardaí engaging in pursuits in potentially dangerous circumstances.

The garda press office did not immediately comment on Sunday’s latest incident.