Man arrested in Mayo following €1.2 million fraud investigation

The man was detained by gardaí in Charlestown, Co Mayo, on Sunday morning after an investigation. Photograph: Google Streetview

A man in his 60s has been arrested in Co Mayo after a garda investigation into deception offences that led to the loss of €1.2 million over six years.

On Sunday morning, the man was detained by gardaí in Charlestown following an investigation into investment fraud carried out by the garda national economic crime bureau. Between 2016 and 2022, gardaí have received over 65 complaints from people who were allegedly deceived.

The man is being held in Co Mayo under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say that investigations remain ongoing.