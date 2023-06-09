Man arrested by police searching for missing Chloe Mitchell

Chloe Mitchell was last seen in the early hours of Saturday night in Ballymena town centre. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

A man has been arrested by police searching for a missing woman. Chloe Mitchell (21) was last seen in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

The Community Rescue Team was involved with searches for the young woman across Thursday in the Co Antrim town. On Thursday evening, Sean McCarry from the team said they were set to continue searching into the night.

Police said Ms Mitchell was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street, and have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday afternoon and is currently helping police with inquiries.

READ MORE

He added: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

“We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of June 2nd into the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

“Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.”

Community groups in Ballymena have also been carrying out searches for Ms Mitchell, including the Harryville Residents Association and Ballykeel and District Community Association.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23. - PA