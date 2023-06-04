Man (20s) held after suspected drugs worth €182,000 seized in Dublin

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized suspected drugs worth over €182,000 and a number of high-value watches during search conducted as part of Operation Tara in South Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €182,000 of suspected drugs during a search in South Dublin on Saturday.

The search was a result of continuing operations targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region.

During the course of the search at a house in the Tallaght area, suspected cannabis (€122,000), cocaine (€58,000) and MDMA (€2,400) with a combined estimated value of €182,400 was seized, along with €5,655 in cash and seven high-end watches.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.