Three charged after drugs worth €79,000 seized in Wicklow raid

Herbal cannabis believed to be worth almost €79,000 was seized. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s arrested after the discovery of herbal cannabis valued at €79,000 have been charged and station bailed to appear at Wicklow District Court at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 20th.

The cannabis was seized by Revenue officers and gardaí in Wicklow during a series of search.

It followed an intelligence-led operation on Friday targeting suspects in an organised crime group operating in the county.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Wicklow and Bray District Drugs Unit and personnel from Revenue Customs Service, took part in searches.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.