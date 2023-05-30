Crime & Law

Cannabis worth €600,000 seized at Dublin Airport

Man and woman to appear before Dublin District Court on Wednesday

Revenue Customs personnel discovered the cannabis in passenger luggage from an inbound flight at Dublin Airport

A man and a woman are to appear before Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning following the seizure of cannabis worth €600,000 at Dublin Airport.

At approximately 1pm on Monday, Revenue Customs personnel discovered the cannabis in passenger luggage from an inbound flight.

Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a man, aged in his early 40s, at the scene.

During a follow-up operation gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman, aged in her late 30s, in the Dublin City centre area later on Monday afternoon, in connection with the investigation.

In a statement gardai said: “Both were detained under drugs trafficking legislation at a Garda station in north Dublin.”

“The (pair) have since been charged and Garda investigations are ongoing”.

