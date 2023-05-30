Cannabis worth €600,000 seized at Dublin Airport

Revenue Customs personnel discovered the cannabis in passenger luggage from an inbound flight at Dublin Airport

A man and a woman are to appear before Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning following the seizure of cannabis worth €600,000 at Dublin Airport.

At approximately 1pm on Monday, Revenue Customs personnel discovered the cannabis in passenger luggage from an inbound flight.

Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a man, aged in his early 40s, at the scene.

During a follow-up operation gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman, aged in her late 30s, in the Dublin City centre area later on Monday afternoon, in connection with the investigation.

In a statement gardai said: “Both were detained under drugs trafficking legislation at a Garda station in north Dublin.”

“The (pair) have since been charged and Garda investigations are ongoing”.