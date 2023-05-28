Gardaí identify ‘person of interest’ after woman (62) killed in Dundalk

Gardaí investigating the killing of Catherine Henry (62), who was found dead in her Co Louth home last week, have identified a person of interest. Photograph: Collins

It is understood that the person in question was known to the deceased.

Gardaí immediately suspected foul play after Mrs Henry’s body was discovered with apparent injuries in the apartmenton Bridge Street, Dundalk, last Wednesday night.

Those suspicions were confirmed when a postmortem ruled out a trip, fall or accident as being the cause of her injuries and confirmed she had died after a violent attack. No arrests have been made to date in the investigation, but gardaí are working on a definite line of inquiry.

Mrs Henry, who was originally from Dublin, was found in a bloodied scene and gardaí believe a weapon or implement may have been used by her attacker.

The house has undergone a full technical examination which gardaí hope has yielded forensic evidence that will help to link the killer to the crime.

The Garda investigation team in Dundalk has conducted inquiries with people living in the area and with business owners in an attempt to piece together Mrs Henry’s last movements.

Gardaí have also gathered footage from local CCTV systems as they seek to establish who called to the property on Wednesday night.

It is understood that Mrs Henry was originally from west Dublin and had only lived in Dundalk in recent years. She was well known in the Co Louth town for her work with a local charity providing free meals to the homeless.

“Everyone was shocked first of all,” said Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Meenan. “It’s not a good thing to hear...everyone was sort of hoping it wasn’t what it has turned out to be. People are shocked but unfortunately at this stage in Ireland it is very common now.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area on Wednesday afternoon or evening to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.