Seven men charged with attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell

Seven men have been charged with the attempted murder of a senior police officer in Co Tyrone in February.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times on February 22nd at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, where he coached a youth football team.

Eleven people were arrested on Friday in connection with the case. Four people, two men and two women, were released earlier on Saturday, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland.

On Saturday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said seven men had been charged with attempted murder.

It said in a statement that “two of the men, aged 38 and 45, have also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA. Three of the men, aged 28, 33 and 47, have also been charged with preparation of terrorist acts.”

All seven men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via video link on Monday, May 29th.