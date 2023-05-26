Man (40s) dies after stabbing incident in Enniscorthy

A man has died following a stabbing incident in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died following a stabbing incident in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on Thursday night.

The fatal assault occurred shortly after 8pm in the Westbury Woods area.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the property where a man, believed to be in his 40s and originally from Poland, was found with a knife wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was in the house at the time and was arrested and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of this investigation,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement.

The man’s body remains at the scene pending the arrival of a pathologist. A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out at University Hospital Waterford later and the findings will determine the direction of the investigation.

Garda Technical Bureau members will carry out a forensic examination of the scene on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on (053) 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.