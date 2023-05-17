Gardaí investigate attempted shooting in Tallaght on Tuesday night

The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing, gardaí said. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating a shooting in Tallaght which took place on Tuesday evening.

The discharge of a firearm took place on Jobstown Road, Tallaght in the evening of Tuesday 16th May at approximately 7:20pm.

Gardaí were alerted after a number of shorts were fired in the course of an incident at the junction of Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road.

There were no reports of any injuries. It’s understood those involved fled the scene in a car.

READ MORE

The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing, gardaí said.