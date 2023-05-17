Crime & Law

Gardaí investigate attempted shooting in Tallaght on Tuesday night

Those involved are understood to have fled the scene in a car with no injuries reported

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing, gardaí said. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Jade Wilson
Wed May 17 2023 - 08:42

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating a shooting in Tallaght which took place on Tuesday evening.

The discharge of a firearm took place on Jobstown Road, Tallaght in the evening of Tuesday 16th May at approximately 7:20pm.

Gardaí were alerted after a number of shorts were fired in the course of an incident at the junction of Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road.

There were no reports of any injuries. It’s understood those involved fled the scene in a car.

The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing, gardaí said.

