Two men jailed over ‘thuggery’ which left woman (93) with life-changing injuries

Recalling that the two men had only pleaded guilty to the charge after a jury were empaneled, Judge Helen Boyle sentenced both men to ten years in jail

Two men have jailed for nine years for what a judge described as “a scarcely comprehensible act of thuggery” after they robbed of a 93 year old woman as she collected her pension and left her with life changing injuries which has cost her both her mobility and her independence.

Damian Fitzgerald (35) from Inniscarra Road, Fair Hill, Cork, and Damian Long (32) from Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, both pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to the robbery of the pensioner at Charlemont Terrace, off Wellington Road, Cork on November 9th 2022.

Recalling that the two men had only pleaded guilty to the charge after a jury were empaneled, Judge Helen Boyle sentenced both men to ten years in jail but said their pleas had spared the pensioner having to give evidence and she suspended the final year in recognition of their pleas.

Det Insp Denis Lynch of Anglesea Street Garda Station told how shortly after 4pm on the day in question, the elderly woman was walking home along Wellington Road after collecting her pension in St Luke’s Post Office in Cork city when two males with their hoods up began following her.

READ MORE

He told how the woman had just turned off Wellington Road and on to Charlemont Terrace when she felt a tug on her handbag which she was carrying over her shoulder and she tried to hold on to the bag as she turned around to see two men trying to mug her.

One man ran off when she didn’t release the bag, but the other man continued to pull on the strap, pulling her to ground and she screamed out in pain as she suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis and a female pedestrian came to her assistance after hearing her cries for help.

A man tried to trip one of the robbers as they ran off with the handbag in the direction of Cork city centre, but the men got away before the man rang the emergency services and both the gardai and a team of paramedics arrived and tended to the woman who was in great pain and distress.

Det Insp Lynch said the robbers had stolen the woman’s handbag which contained her purse, €588 in cash, bank cards, a driving licence, a house key, a car key and a mobile phone and despite an extensive search of the area by gardai, they were never recovered.

He said that in addition to robbery of the handbag, the elderly woman suffered life-changing injuries including multiple fractures to her pelvis and while she has progressed from using a wheelchair to using a rollator, she was in constant pain since the incident.

Det Insp Lynch said that a team from Watercourse Road Garda Station under Det Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan and Det Garda Paraic White began an investigation and after harvesting a huge amount of CCTV footage, they identified Fitzgerald and Long as suspects.

Gardai arrested both men on November 12th for questioning and they interviewed Fitzgerald four times, but he exercised his right to silence, and they also interviewed Long four times and he denied that it was him on the CCTV, being on Wellington Road or having any knowledge of the robbery.

Judge Boyle was shown CCTV footage of the two men following the woman as she walked home from the post-office and, cross-examined by defence counsel, Shay Roche, SC for Fitzgerald, Det Insp Lynch agreed the robbery was brief but said the two had followed the woman for seven minutes.

“It is clear from the CCTV footage shown to the court that this was a premeditated, planned crime in that a vulnerable elderly lady going about her daily routine was subjected to this violent robbery that has totally changed her life,” said Det Insp Lynch.

The pensioner, who had attended court on her rollator last month for a trial when the two accused were still contesting the charge, did not attend today’s hearing but her Victim Impact Statement was read to the court by her son and in it she outlined how she is still feeling the effects of the robbery.

She told how she considered herself fortunate to be still living “a full and independent life” into her 80s and 90s and how she enjoyed going shopping and cooking for herself and driving to play bridge twice a week as well as going to mass and attending social gathering with family and friends.

She told how, unlike many of her contemporaries, she had managed to resume her normal life after she had cocooned during the Covid-19 pandemic to the point that she was able to get away for the occasional weekend with “the bridge girls”.

But that all changed on “that awful afternoon in November when I was attacked and robbed not just of my handbag but of my recently regained normal life. I never in my life experienced such fear. I could not comprehend how such a horrible act could happen to a 93 year old woman.

“I had to rely on my family to move me from bed to bathroom to chair, unable to perform even the most basic tasks for myself. They had to provide 24 hour care for me and while I know they all care greatly for me, this impacted on them and their families’ daily lives.

“My life became very challenging overnight. I was unable to get out to play bridge or meet my friends. I was unable to walk downtown which I have been doing for the last 63 years. I missed a number of family occasions and Christmas, normally a joyous occasion, was a chore.”

She told how for a long period she was reluctant to come to court and she only changed her mind to ensure all the hard work done by the gardai and the legal team was not in vain, but she pointed out the accused could have spared her having to come to court by pleading guilty, but they chose not to.

“Instead, they forced me to come to court last week, adding more pain to what they had already inflicted on me. My life as I knew it has changed immeasurably as a result of this terrible crime and sadly, I feel this incident will stay with me for as long as I live.”

Judge Boyle said that taking all factors into account she believed the appropriate sentence was one of ten years, but she was willing to suspend the final year for each man in light of their guilty pleas, leaving each with nine years to serve, backdated to November 14th when they went into custody.