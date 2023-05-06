Gardaí and customs seize cannabis worth €750,000

Herbal cannabis seized in a joint operation between the Garda and Revenue on Friday.

Around 35kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000 has been seized in a combined operation by gardaí and Revenue agents in Dublin on Friday.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that “as part of an operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, a search operation was carried out in Dublin”.

Officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Raheny and Coolock drugs unit, the Raheny district crime unit and the Revenue Customs Service were all involved.”

Revenue said that two men, one aged in his 40s, the other is his 30s, were arrested and were being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1966 at a Garda station in north Dublin, with investigations ongoing.

It said the operation was “part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs”.

Friday’s seizure comes after a number of other operations in recent weeks involving customs officers and gardaí, with others of note including the seizure of almost €4 million worth of cocaine discovered after a search of a container that arrived at Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour aboard a fruit ship coming from South America at the end of last month and the estimated €1.36 million worth of cannabis seized at locations in Dublin and Meath at the end of March.

Revenue said those with information in relation to drug smuggling could contact it in confidence on 1800 295 295.