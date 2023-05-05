Gardaí seized more than 350 vehicles from motorists over May bank holiday weekend

Chief Supt Jane Humphries said gardaí work closely with other agencies to promote road safety awareness and enforce the law. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

More than 350 vehicles were seized by gardaí from motorists over the May bank holiday weekend for offences such as being on the road as unaccompanied learner drivers (75), driving with no insurance (131) or no tax (148).

Figures released on Friday indicate 774 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints were also carried out over the bank holiday weekend, and 3,179 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted. These led to 188 arrests for driving under the influence.

Road policing units issued more than 900 on-the-spot fixed-charge penalty notices for speeding too, and of the 504,981 vehicles checked for speeding by GoSafe nationwide, 2,159 drivers were detected and fined.

In terms of other fixed-charge offences over the period, some 177 fines were issued for mobile phone usage while driving, 103 fines were issued to unaccompanied learner drivers, and 81 in relation to non-wearing of seatbelts.

There was one fatal collision over the long weekend, and 10 collisions resulted in 11 people sustaining serious and life-threatening injuries.

Chief Supt Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said gardaí work closely with other agencies to promote road safety awareness and enforce the law. “This includes regular checkpoints to catch those who are under the influence of drink or drugs, or who decide to travel at inappropriate speeds for the conditions,” she said.

“By working together we can make our roads safer for all and ensure that no family has to suffer the loss of a loved one.”

An Garda Síochána’s May bank holiday weekend road safety campaign was in place between 7am on Thursday April 27th and 7am on Tuesday last, May 2nd.