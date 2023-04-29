Cocaine and cannabis worth €100,000 seized in Co Westmeath home

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Two arrests have been made after drugs worth an estimated €100,000 were seized in Co Westmeath.

During the search carried out at a home, suspected cocaine and cannabis was found with an estimated worth of €56,500 and €44,000, respectively, according to gardaí.

Two men aged in their 20s were subsequently arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

One of the men was later released from custody. A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man was charged and was due to appear before Mullingar District Court on Saturday morning.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across Ireland as part of efforts to dismantle the national and international supply of controlled substances.

Members of the Mullingar Divisional Drugs Unit, the Mullingar Detective Unit, members from Delvin and Rochfortbridge Garda Stations and the Garda Dog Unit were involved in the search. –PA