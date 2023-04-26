Man charged in relation to discovery of cannabis worth more than €100,000 in Dublin

The man (20s) is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court in relation to the seizure on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Frank Miller

A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of more than €112,000 of suspected cannabis in Dublin 15.

At about 10pm on Tuesday after stopping a car on the Ballyowen Road in Lucan and carrying out a search of the vehicle, Gardaí conducted a follow-up search at a residence in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown, where about €100,000 of suspected cannabis and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

The man (20s) is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday morning.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.