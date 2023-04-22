Man charged over fatal assault in Co Kildare last month

A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal assault of a 47-year-old Slovakian national in Newbridge last month. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a 47-year-old Slovakian national in Newbridge last month.

Marcel Kusenda, who lived in Ireland for over 20 years, was assaulted in Piercetown in Newbridge on March 8th last. He died two days later at Naas General Hospital.

Mr Kusenda was found with serious injuries outside a house in the town. Following the death an incident room was established at Newbridge Garda Station. An investigation was also launched under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Mr Kusenda’s son, also called Marcel, paid tribute to his father on social media following his death. He thanked him for everything he had done for him.

“You gave me a lot of advice in life, you helped me a lot in everything you could. Every time I tried something you tried it with me so we could overcome.”

The man, who was arrested on Friday, is due to appear Naas District Court on Saturday afternoon.