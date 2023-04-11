Two men arrested as woman is seriously injured in Meath road incident

The incident occurred in Ashbourne, Co Meath in the early hours of Monday, at approximately 1am. File photograph: Alan Betson

A woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries following a road traffic incident in Co Meath on Monday.

The incident occurred in Ashbourne, Co Meath in the early hours of Monday, at approximately 1am. It involved a car and a pedestrian. The car failed to remain at the scene following the incident.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and detained at a Garda station in Co Meath under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One of these men has since been released from custody without charge. A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and appealed for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have been in the Frederick Street area of Ashbourne between 12.45 – 1.30am and may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ashbourne Garda Station on (01( 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.