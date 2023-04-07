Man due to appear in court over €130,000 Dublin drugs find

Some of the drugs seized in a Garda Síochána Operation Tara raid in Macken Street, Dublin, on Thursday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man in his 50s is due to appear before a court next week charged in connection with the seizure of over €130,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

A search took place at a residence in the Macken street area in Dublin city centre at 1pm on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region.

The search was conducted under warrant by gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Central Divisional Drugs Unit, with support from the Street Crime Unit from Pearse Street Garda station.

Approximately €133,840 of suspected cannabis was seized along with suspected drug paraphernalia, gardaí said in a statement on Friday.

READ MORE

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained at a Dublin Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and station bailed to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice next Wednesday.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.