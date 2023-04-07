Man (42) questioned over Eddie Hutch murder considered one of the country’s most dangerous criminals

Eddie Hutch Snr was killed at his home on Poplar Row in Dublin on February 8th, 2016

The man arrested in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch Snr, which marked a major escalation in the Hutch-Kinahan feud, is considered one of the country’s most dangerous criminals

Mr Hutch (59) was shot dead at his home on Poplar Row in the north inner city on February 8th, 2016.

The father-of-five had worked as a taxi driver, with gardaí believing he was targeted because he was a member of the Hutch family, as the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud began to significantly escalate in early 2016.

The murder occurred just three days after the Regency Hotel shooting, where criminals dressed as gardaí shot dead David Byrne but failed in their attempt to kill rival gang leader Daniel Kinahan.

Eddie Hutch’s brother, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, is currently on trial in the Special Criminal Court accused of orchestrating and taking part in the hotel attack. The court is expected to return its verdict on April 17th.

Eddie Hutch Snr was an uncle of Gary Hutch (34), who was shot dead in September 2015 at an apartment block near Marbella in Spain, a killing which is believed to have been the catalyst for the feud.

On Wednesday, gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station arrested a 42-year-old man in Mountjoy Prison, where he is serving several lengthy sentences for offences connected to serious and organised crime.

The man is considered an active member of the Kinahan organised crime gang and is housed with other Kinahan members in the prison.

He was held in a Dublin Garda Station overnight under a Section 42 warrant for questioning, before being released back into the custody of the Irish Prison Service.

It is the second time the man has been interviewed over his suspected role in the murder.

The funeral of Eddie Hutch Snr leaving the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sean Mc Dermott Street, Dublin, in 2016. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A Garda spokesman said a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Detectives investigating murder of Eddie Hutch Snr have made significant progress in recent months and more arrests are expected soon, sources said.

Gardaí believe the man arrested in Mountjoy this week had previously boasted to other inmates about his role in gun attacks and that this may prove a crucial factor in any future prosecution.

He is suspected of involvement in several gun attacks, and in a botched murder attempt on John Gilligan after the veteran criminal was released from a lengthy sentence for organised crime offences.

The suspect has dozens of previous convictions, including for serious firearms offences, false imprisonment and armed robbery.