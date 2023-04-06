Tougher sentences for attacks on gardaí included in Justice Plan 2023

Following a number of high-profile attacks on gardaí in Dublin over the past year, the plan pledges to review the powers available to An Garda Síochána in relation to public order and antisocial behaviour

The appointment of more judges and the introduction of tougher sentences and stronger laws are among the goals set out by the Department of Justice in its plan for the coming year.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris and Minister of State James Browne on Wednesday published the Justice Plan 2023, which outlines more than 140 actions to build “stronger, safer communities”. It is the third in a series of annual plans.

Following a number of high-profile attacks on gardaí in Dublin over the past year, the plan pledges to review the powers available to An Garda Síochána in relation to public order and antisocial behaviour, including the effectiveness of antisocial behaviour orders.

Furthermore, it outlines plans to increase the maximum sentence for assaulting a peace officer to 12 years. Peace officers are members of An Garda Síochána, prison officers and members of the Defence Forces. The department also said it will enhance the Greentown Project, which seeks to stop at risk children from being recruited by organised crime groups.

READ MORE

Regarding the Garda, the plan aims to invest more in the force to drive recruitment and fund new stations and infrastructure such as a Garda plane. The department will also enact the Recording Devices Bill to provide for the nationwide roll-out of body cameras for members of the force.

On the targeting of criminals, the department said it will strengthen and update the powers of the Criminal Assets Bureau with the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Bill 2023.

There is also a plan to support legislation to increase sentences for assault causing harm and conspiracy to murder, while stalking and non-fatal strangulation are to set become stand-alone offences.

[ Stalking and harassment: ‘Gardaí said they couldn’t do anything until he did something to me or my children’ ]

The department said it will also support legislation to ensure character evidence in sentencing for sexual offences can be tested and character witnesses cross-examined.

On improving access to justice and modernising the courts system, the department aims to increase the number of judges by 24 and reform how the courts operate.

It also pledges to reform and modernise Ireland’s defamation laws, as well as to establish a Planning and Environmental Court to improve delivery of housing and to support measures aimed at protecting the environment.

On immigration, the plan includes a pledge to identify additional measures that can be introduced to prevent travel by those with no permission to enter Ireland.

Announcing the plan, Mr Harris said a “key priority” will be “increased resources and a stronger and more diverse Garda service”.

“We will invest in recruitment, training and technology and progress new legislation to help An Garda Síochána as they do their vital job protecting us,” he said.

“I and Minister [Helen] McEntee will also lead implementation of Zero Tolerance, the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence across Government and work across society to achieve zero tolerance of this appalling violence and abuse.”