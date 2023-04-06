Sixteen puppies and drugs seized during Garda search of Ballymun house

Two of the puppies seized during the raid in Ballymun on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Sixteen puppies, along with a quantity of cannabis herb, four vehicles and a trailer, were found during a Garda search on a house in Ballymun, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Five units of the Garda, including the Armed Support Unit and members of the animal welfare charity My Lovely Horse, carried out a planned search of a house in St Margaret’s Park.

During the raid, gardaí also seized a number of tools and electrical items understood to be stolen, and a number of items of clothing, bags and a watch.

The puppies are being cared for by My Lovely Horse and are receiving veterinary attention.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the course of the operation and have since been charged. The men in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning, while the male in his 30s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

The search was conducted by Gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and regular units from Ballymun and Coolock, alongside personnel from Dublin City Council and volunteers from My Lovely Horse.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.