Man arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with death of woman in Limerick

Gardaí investigating the death of a woman in Limerick on Tuesday have said they “are aware” a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder in Northern Ireland.

The deceased, who was aged in her 20s, was found at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City at 1.30pm.

On Thursday, investigators said detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime branch had arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

“Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time,” a spokesman said.

READ MORE

“The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with their examination of two scenes in Limerick.”

In a simultaneous statement, the PSNI said its detectives were “assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation” and confirmed their arrest.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning,” a spokesman said.

The investigation was upgraded to a murder inquiry following a postmortem on Wednesday. The woman, a Romanian national, is understood to have been stabbed.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of a woman in her 60s found at about 10am on Tuesday in Carpenterstown, Dublin 15.

Gardaí said they were investigating all circumstances and that her body has been removed to Dublin city mortuary for a postmortem. The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

The force on Thursday said the investigation was ongoing and had not been upgraded to a murder inquiry at this stage.