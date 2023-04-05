Man arrested in connection with fatal feud shooting of Eddie Hutch

The scene on Poplar Row in north inner city Dublin following the fatal shooting of Eddie Hutch Snr in February 2016. Photograph: Eric Luke

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Eddie Hutch Snr in Dublin more than seven years ago.

The 59-year-old, a father of five, died of gunshot wounds to the head at his home on Poplar Row in the north inner city on February 8th, 2016.

Gardaí believe he was targeted as part of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud simply because he was a member of the Hutch family.

The killing is thought to have been carried out in retaliation for the deadly Regency Hotel attack days earlier, in which Kinahan associate David Byrne was killed.

Mr Hutch, who was a taxi driver, was an uncle of Gary Hutch (34), who was shot dead on September 24th, 2015 at an apartment block near Marbella in Spain. His killing is believed to have been the catalyst for the feud.

The arrested man, who is in his 40s, was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin on Wednesday night.