Gardaí treating death of woman in Limerick as murder following postmortem

The investigation into the death of a woman in Limerick city on Tuesday has been upgraded to a murder inquiry following a postmortem.

The woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street, at around 1.30pm.

Gardaí initially said the woman, who was in her 20s and originally from Romania, died in a “fatal assault” but the inquiry was upgraded to murder on Wednesday and a senior investigating officer was appointed.

The move followed a postmortem conducted by State pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, the results of which were not disclosed for operational reasons. However, it is understood that the woman was stabbed.

An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda station and a family liaison officer has been appointed to keep the woman’s family informed about the investigation.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing to examine the scene, a spokesman for the force said.

Gardaí are attempting to locate a man seen entering a shop with a bandaged hand as part of the investigation. Detectives have interviewed staff at the shop, located close to the scene of the fatal attack, and removed a number of items from the premises.

It is understood the man entered the shop with one of his hands wrapped in a makeshift bandage before washing his hands and leaving again. Gardaí were keen to speak to him in order to be able to rule him in or out of their inquiries.

Anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation, including camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas from between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.