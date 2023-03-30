Crime & Law

Man wanted on suspicion of rape in the Republic arrested at Belfast Airport

Individual was apprehended by the PSNI trying to board a flight out of the country

The man was arrested at Belfast International Airport on Thursday.

Colin Gleeson
Thu Mar 30 2023 - 22:03

A man wanted by the Garda on suspicion of rape was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at Belfast International Airport on Thursday.

The PSNI’s international policing unit arrested the 31-year-old who earlier failed to appear before court.

PSNI chief inspector Fox said: “The man was identified as being wanted by An Garda Síochána on suspicion of rape, after failing to appear before court.

“Thanks to a strong working collaboration with international law enforcement partners, An Garda Síochána and airport police, the man was apprehended trying to board a flight out of the country.

“He remains in police custody at this time and will now appear at the next available extradition court in Belfast.

“This arrest operation demonstrates our relentless determination to proactively track down and hold to account people attempting to evade justice.”

